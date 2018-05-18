Cruzeiro beat Racing in Copa Libertadores tie

Belo Horizonte (Brazil), May 23 (IANS) Brazil’s Cruzeiro beat Argentina’s Racing Club 2-1 and took top position in Group E of the 2018 Copa Libertadores football tournament.

Both Cruzeiro and Racing finished the group stage with 11 points but the Brazilian team took the top spot thanks to a better goal difference and qualified for the round of 16, reports Efe news agency.

Cruzeiro were thirsting for revenge in Tuesday’s match after their 2-4 loss to the Argentine team in the first leg.

Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the 2nd minute thanks to a goal by Thiago Neves.

The Brazilians’ second goal came when Lucas Silva managed to get the ball from Racing in the middle of the field and score from outside the box in the 10th minute.

Racing pulled one back in the 27th minute after a rebounding ball landed within reach of Ricardo Centurion, who volleyed it home.

–IANS

ajb/vm