Cruzeiro in Copa Libertadores quarts despite losing to Flamengo 0-1

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 30 (IANS) Brazilian football club Cruzeiro has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores despite losing 0-1 to their compatriots from Flamengo, who dominated the match.

Cruzeiro were able to manage the advantage they had gained from winning the first leg 2-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which allowed them to win qualification even with a narrow defeat on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, Cruzeiro will face the winner of the match between Libertad and Boca Juniors which will be played on Thursday in Asuncion.

