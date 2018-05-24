CS ‘assault’ case: Sisodia quizzed for three hours

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) A week after questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police on Friday quizzed his deputy Manish Sisodia for nearly three hours in connection with an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs in February.

The police sought to know from Sisodia the sequence of events on February 19 and whether the “assault was pre-planned”, a senior police officer.

The official said the questioning process was videotaped.

“The Deputy Chief Minister may be questioned again, if needed. Sisodia cooperated during his questioning but did not give satisfactory answers and skipped some queries related to the case,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harendra Singh told the media here after the questioning that began at 4.30 p.m.

The ADCP earlier went to Sisodia’s official residence on the Mathura Road along with an Assistant Commissioner of Police from the Civil Lines Police Station and four Inspectors.

“We will submit a final report after concluding the investigation which is currently underway,” the ADCP said.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has issued a written statement to say that police was not at fault but was “under pressure to trap us in the case”.

“We completely believe that like other cases, this fake case will also be quashed by a court of law. The accusations (made in this alleged assault case) is one of the BJP’s conspiracies.”

The Chief Secretary had alleged on February 20 that he was assaulted by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence. The two MLAs were arrested and later released on bail.

–IANS

