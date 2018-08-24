CS ‘assault’: Court to consider chargesheet against Kejriwal, Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A court on Saturday said it will on September 18 consider taking cognizance of the chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the plea by AAP legislators seeking to restrain the police from leaking information in the case.

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet in the Patiala House Court on the basis of investigation conducted on a complaint named Kejriwal, Sisodia along with Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

The Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on the night of February 19, where he had been called for a late-night meeting.

–IANS

