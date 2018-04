CSK opt to bowl against MI in IPL opener

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Chennai super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday.

CSK: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mark Wood.

MI: Ishan Kishan, Ervin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande.

