CSK win toss, ask DC to bat first in Qualifier 2

Visakhapatnam, May 10 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifiers 2 here on Friday.

While Delhi remained unchanged from their last game, Chennai made one change with Shardul Thakur coming in for Murali Vijay.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

