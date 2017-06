CT 2017: India put Bangladesh in to bat

Birmingham, June 15 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat in the second semi-finals match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Edgbaston Stadium here on Thursday.

Both teams named unchanged squads for the crucial match.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

–IANS

gau/dg