CT 2017: India win toss, elect to field against Pakistan

London, June 18 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval here on Sunday.

India made no changes to the team that trounced Bangladesh in the semi-final while fit-again Mohammad Amir made a comeback to the Pakistan team. Rumman Raees made way for Amir.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni, K. Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

