Cuenca enter Copa Sudamericana quarters

Cochabamba (Bolivia), Aug 1 (IANS) Deportivo Cuenca qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana football tournament after beating Bolivia’s Jorge Wilstermann 2-2 (6-5) via penalty shootout.

The game had ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Tuesday. The match was played at the Felix Capriles stadium here, reports EFE news agency.

In regulation time, Cuenca took the lead in the third minute with a penalty by Edison Preciado while for the home team Gilbert Alvarez scored in the 17th minute.

Fernando Saucedo put Wilstermann in the lead in 55th minute while Cuenca’s Jacson Pita equalised after 75 minutes.

