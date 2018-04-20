Culkin doesn’t watch ‘Home Alone’ on Christmas

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) “Home Alone” movies might be holiday favourites for many families, but they aren’t for Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the films as a child actor.

During an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which is aired on Romedy Now in India, Culkin admitted he doesn’t watch the classic comedies, reports eonline.com.

“I don’t really watch them all that often,” the actor, now 37, told the host Ellen DeGeneres.

In fact, the Kevin McCallister character described it as “background radiation at Christmas time”.

“I’ve had people want to sit down and watch it with me,” he told the host, “which is, like, both flattering and creepy”.

If Culkin does catch one of the movies, he tends to think more about his time on set than the plot itself.

“I can’t watch it the same way other people do,” he said.

He doesn’t even make an exception come December 25 (Christmas).

“So, when it comes on … which it comes on, I’m sure, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving…you don’t watch it?” DeGeneres asked.

“No, not really,” he replied.

Culkin said he doesn’t really leave his house much during the entire holiday season.

“Yes, I definitely don’t,” he said.

“It’s my season .It’s Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.”

One of the reasons is because people still ask the actor to make the classic scared face his character Kevin made in the films. However, Culkin said he declines.

“I’ve been there, done that already guys,” he said. “I’m 37 now, Okay mom?”

Culkin said being recognised by his fans is both a “curse and a blessing”.

“I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation,” he said. “But while I’m there, everyone’s staring at me and all going ‘awwww’ the whole time.”

–IANS

nn/