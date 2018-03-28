Culprits of CBSE paper leak won’t be spared: Javadekar

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that those behind the CBSE paper leak will not be spared and an internal inquiry besides the police investigation is also on to find out the source of the leak.

“I can assure you that the culprits behind the leak won’t be spared. The police is already on the job and just like it nabbed four people in the SSC scam, I am sure it will soon catch the culprits in this case, too. Besides, we have also constituted an internal inquiry to find out who leaked the papers,” the Minister said.

The leak of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Economics paper of Class 12 and the Mathematics paper of Class 10 was reported on Wednesday. The CBSE has already announced a re-examination for the two subjects for the respective classes.

Javadekar said he could empathise with the students who suffered due to the leak and the parents, and stressed that he would ensure that no “injustice” is meted out to around 16 lakh innocent students who would have to rewrite their examinations now.

“Being a parent myself, I can understand the concerns and anxiety of other parents as well as that of students. Not just the students, even I could not sleep the whole night yesterday,” Javadekar told mediapersons here.

–IANS

