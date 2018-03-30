Cultural Festival of Tibet kicks off

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Central Tibet Administration (CTA) has launched a three-day Cultural Festival of Tibet at India International Centre here. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit inaugurated the festival as its chief guest.

The three-day festival that ends Wednesday will feature exhibits and events to present a thematic showcase of Tibetan art and cultural lifestyle. Based on the theme “Expert Talk” a panel discussion on “India and Tibet: Ancient Ties and current bond” was organized. It was moderated by Rajiv Mehrotra, Filmmaker, Television Director-Producer.

“We are happy and overwhelmed by the presence of Sheila Dixit at our culture festival. I would like to extend my heart felt gratitude towards the people of India for accepting us with an open heart. The relationship between India and Tibet is of a teacher and a student. India has given us a chance to showcase our culture and tradition and who we are,” said Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration.

“I am very happy to be part of this attractive and beautiful occasion, it is an opportunity for all of us to be present here amongst these great artists. I am deeply honored to be part of this. India and Tibet have a 60-years-old relationship which was started by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji. Now, this relationship has grown into brotherhood, we all are brothers and sisters and all of us feel the same. India is happy to have you and Thank you for what you are,” Dikshit said in her address.

The festival aims to celebrate Tibetan Culture and showcase all sides of Tibetan art, religion, lifestyle, medicine, history, literature, films and education activities. The day two of the festival will showcase documentary screening of various films.

–IANS

ss/vm