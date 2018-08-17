Cumberbatch to get 7.5 mn pounds for ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

London, Aug 20 (IANS) “Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly take home 7.5 million pounds for the sequel to the superhero movie “Doctor Strange”.

Filming on “Doctor Strange 2” is expected to begin next spring and could take as long as six months. And the 42-year-old British star is in line for a 5 million pounds increase from Disney on the pay packet he received for the original in 2016, reports mirror.co.uk.

But it could mean that he might not have time to fit in filming a fifth series for the hit show based on legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

A source said: “Benedict has become a huge player in the Marvel universe. But the nature of the shoot for the sequel means we’re looking at 2020 for the next time we see the sleuth in a full series – if it happens at all.”

–IANS

nn/nv/