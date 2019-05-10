Curfew continues in Assam town, 1 succumbs to injuries

Guwahati, May 11 (IANS) The curfew continued and mobile internet services remained suspended in Hailakandi town in the Barak Valley of Assam on Saturday, following Friday’s clashes between two groups that claimed one life and left several others injured.

The police said the situation was under control, but curfew continued to prevent fresh violence. Mobile internet services have been suspended to check spread of rumours and hate messages over social media.

Several people, including security personnel, were injured in clashes over offering of Friday ‘namaz’ outside a mosque. One of the injured succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hailakandi on Saturday.

Assam Environment and Forests Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya visited the violence-hit town and met the family members of the deceased. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

Stating that an inquiry has been ordered, Shuklabaidya told reporters on SUnday, “The incident was triggered by a minor altercation. We suspect there might be a conspiracy behind the incident.”

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwala has also been sent to the district to monitor the situation.

“Steps have been taken to prevent escalation of violence. Additional forces from Assam Rifles have been rushed in from Manipur and Mizoram and deployed in the violence-hit areas,” said a senior Assam Police officer.

The altercation begun as some people wanted to offer ‘namaz’ outside the mosque, which was opposed by others. It soon turned violent as both sides started pelting stones at each other. Security forces intervened and had to fire to contain the situation.

