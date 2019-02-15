Curfew continues in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) A curfew in Jammu continued for a third consecutive day on Sunday with the authorities saying that it will remain in force until the law and order situation improves in the city.

“The situation was normal and under control during the night except for some stray incidents,” a police official said here.

“Authorities will take a call later in the day whether the curfew can be relaxed or not.”

Protests took place on Saturday evening in the city’s Nai Basti, Bantalab, Omana and Parade ground areas, but were quickly brought under control.

The Army has heightened security in Jammu city to maintain law and order.

The curfew was imposed on Friday after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against Thursday’s killing of 49 CRPF troopers in a suicide attack in Pulwama by a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant.

A shutdown was also observed on Saturday in the Jammu region’s Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, helplines have been set-up for Kashmiri students and others engaged in business outside the state to ensure their safety.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh spoke to the Uttarakhand police chief on Saturday regarding the well-being of the Kashmiri students in the state.

The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to various states detailing measures to be taken for the safety of Kashmiris.

