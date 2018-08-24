Curfew continues in Tonk area, internet down

Jaipur, Aug 25 (IANS) The curfew imposed in parts of Rajasthan’s Tonk town following violence during Kanwariya yatra on Friday continued today with internet services remaining suspended for the second day, police said.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Yogesh Dadhich said curfew will continue on Sunday also. Internet services too will remain suspended for the next few days, he told IANS.

He said discussions were on to bring the two sides face-to-face so that peace is restored soon.

Twenty people have been arrested and investigations are on to trace other culprits involved in violence, he said.

Violence erupted in Malpura area of Tonk on Friday when a group angry over the attack on Kanwariyas torched a car and indulged in arson. Police had to resort to lathicharge and lob teargas shells to maintain peace.

Additional police force has been deployed in the town, the SP said.

Inspector General Beeju George Joseph was in Malpura on Saturday to monitor the situation, the SP added.

IANS

