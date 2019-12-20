Curfew lifted in Shillong as normalcy prevails

Shillong, Dec 22 (IANS) Curfew was lifted here on Sunday, a day after the state government restored mobile internet services across the state. The prohibitory orders were imposed on December 11, following violent protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A Meghalaya Home Department official said due to absolute normalcy here as well as in the state, District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills Matsiewdor War Nongbri lifted the curfew from the two police station areas — Lumdiengjri and Sadar — in the capital.

People of different communities were visiting markets, shops and shopping malls in the state to buy essentials as well as Christmas goodies and gifts.

Offices, hotels, houses and streets have been decorated with Christmas lights and festoons in the Christian-dominated state.

The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to promulgate the inner line permit (ILP) regulation in the state to keep it out of the CAA purview.

Several agitating organisations have welcomed the state government’s move.

–IANS

