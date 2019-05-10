Curfew remains in Bhaderwah after cow vigilantes kill man

Jammu, May 17 (IANS) Curfew continued for the second day on Friday in tension-ridden Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir after one man was killed by so-called cow vigilantes a day ago.

Officials said there would be no relaxation in the curfew even as police said five people have been detained in connection with the murder. Protesters pelted stones at police station demanding the culprits be handed over to them.

Tension gripped the frontier town in Doda district early on Thursday when Nayeem Shah was killed allegedly by the group of men when he was transporting livestock.

The Army was called to assist the civil administration maintain law and order as clashes erupted between two groups over the murder.

Apart from the curfew, authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services to prevent spread of inflammatory posts and pictures online.

