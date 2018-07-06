Currently evaluating bids, no change in audited results: FHL

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL) on Saturday reported no change in the audited financial statements from the unaudited one and said that it is currently in the process of evaluating the bids for investment into the company.

The company on Saturday released its consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

According to FHL, “there has been no change in the figures reported in the audited financial statements compared to the unaudited results announced on June 27, 2018”.

“With the release of the audited financial statements, we have addressed an important objective that we had set for ourselves, as a reconstituted board comprising of independent directors, in the backdrop of recent developments,” Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Board of Directors, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.

“Our focus in the future will be in strengthening governance and transparency and restoring the health of the business. We are also currently in the process of evaluating the bids received on July 3, 2018 and will present our recommendation to the shareholders in the coming days.”

–IANS

rv/vd