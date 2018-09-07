Customers want newer silhouettes, unconventional combinations: Pernia Qureshi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Pernia Qureshi, Founder of fashion house Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, says that the festive season this year is all about celebrations and colours with customers exploring newer silhouettes and unconventional combinations.

“This season is all about celebration and colour! We’ve seen a shift in the design aesthetics where customers want to experiment with newer silhouettes and unconventional combinations. So we are looking at women donning everything from heavier lehengas chills to pre-draped lycra saris and bustiers for festivities,” she told IANS.

The brand has just witnessed the conclusion of Pernia’s Pop-Up Show, a luxury fashion and lifestyle event, offering a unique shopping experience with fashion shows and styling sessions at Hyatt Regency.

Reputed designers such as include Anita Dongre, House of Kotwara, Masaba Gupta, Vasansi Jaipur, Tanieya Khanuja, Geisha Designs, Pranay Baidya, Arjun and Anjalee Kapoor, Shyam Narayan Prasad, Pernia Qureshi Label, Samant Chauhan, Pink Peacock Couture, Taika by Poonam Bhagat, Ra Abta and many more showcased their collections at the event.

So what are the fashion trends that Pernia can see making waves in festive season?

“This festive season, there is a heavy focus on pastels and muted colours vs the usual reds and blues. Elegant ensembles with minimal embroideries and wispy silhouettes seem to be the sought after shopping preferences of our customers,” she said.

She also says that jewellery is going back to it’s roots with traditional influences like kundan, filigree and meenakari adorn statement pieces that are mismatched with contemporary outfits to complete the look.

“No outfit is complete without accessories, and we are spoilt for choice this season with embellished juttis, sequinned clutches and even encrusted headbands to mix and match,” she said.

