Customs Cup Regatta in Mumbai on R-Day

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Mumbai Customs will hold the Customs Cup Regatta (CCR) on January 26 to commemorate the International Customs Day which will be celebrated worldwide with the theme ‘Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet’, an official said here on Monday.

The CCR will be held at the Gateway of India and will be followed by an award distribution ceremony at the nearby Royal Bombay Yacht Club in the presence of eminent personalities and other dignitaries.

Hosted by the Bombay Customs Yacht Club (BCYC), the CCR will witness participation from elite yacht clubs from all over India, including the Corps of Military Engineers, Army Yachting Node, Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, Indian Customs, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, Bombay Sailing Association, Colaba Sailing Club, Goa Yachting Association and many more, besides sailors who have circumnavigated the globe and contributed to the sport of sailing.

–IANS

