Cut power rates, AAP leader tells Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to fulfil the promise made during the 2017 Assembly elections of providing cheaper power, and follow the AAP model in Delhi to achieve that.

In a letter, Mann said consumers in the state were paying higher electricity rates compared with other states.

“In the past two years, the government has hiked electricity rates four times. The state government is mulling to jack up rates further,” the Sangrur MP said.

The previous government led by Parkash Singh Badal had connived with private electricity companies, he alleged.

Asking the state government to scrap the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the private companies and then SAD-BJP government, Mann said despite the fact that the Punjab government had enough resources and infrastructure for power generation, the electricity rate was pegged at Rs 10 per unit.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, which has not enough resources of its own, has been providing electricity at Re 1 per unit, he added.

–IANS

