CWC authorises Rahul on allies for 2019 polls

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday authorised party chief Rahul Gandhi to take a decision on alliances for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both pre-poll and post-poll.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who briefed reporters after a CWC meeting here, said that the opposition party was prepared for a “larger alliance” to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the next general elections.

“The CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, authorised Gandhi to take appropriate decision for pre- and post-poll alliances as well as to form a small committee for the purpose, if needed,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala said that Gandhi will either involve himself or his senior colleagues in states where such alliances are needed.

He said an elaborate discussion was held on alliances at the meeting.

