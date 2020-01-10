CWC wants Kashmir curbs to go, contingency plan on W. Asia

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee which met here on Saturday demanded that curbs in Kashmir should be lifted and civil liberties restored. It also wants government to put in place contingency plans for Indians in view of Iran-US hostilities.

The statement noted that the shutdown in the Kashmir Valley has entered sixth month and that the citizens continue to face avoidable hardships. “People are denied their fundamental rights. This is not acceptable in a democracy,” it said.

“Former Chief Ministers and leaders of mainstream parties remain in detention while government makes hollow claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats. It is deplorable since our own political parties and Members of Parliament are denied the freedom to visit the Valley and meet the people,” said the statement.

The CWC also issued a statement on the economy and Iran-US conflict.

“The economic situation in the country is alarming. Mounting job losses, closure of factories, sharp fall in production, consumer demand and consumption and collapse of investments are a matter of serious concern. The government should reveal its roadmap for reviving the economy, investors’ confidence and job creation”.

It said since unemployment has reached a 45-year high, new jobs are not being created and the existing ones have been destroyed, triggering a feeling of despair among the youth.

The party expressed its concern over the Iran-US conflict and the outbreak of hostilities between the two countries, which it said, could escalate into a wider conflict with severe consequences for the region and the world.

“It is imperative that India puts in place well thought out contingency plans to meet any situation and also engage in diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation of tensions. Peace and stability in the region is of critical importance to us. We see neither appreciation of the dangers by the government nor willingness to engage and make a difference,” said the statement.

