CWG: Arpinder, Babu enter triple jump final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian athletes Arpinder Singh and A. V. Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men’s Triple Jump competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Arpinder did well during the qualification stage, taking the top spot in Group B to enter the final in style.

The Punjab athlete registered a best attempt of 16.39 metres to finish ahead of Namibia’s Roger Haitengi who jumped 16.36m.

Babu on the other hand, finished fifth Group A with 15.98m to advance as one of the 12 best performers.

–IANS

ajb/