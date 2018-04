Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy bagged the bronze medal in badminton women’s doubles beating Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian duo prevailed in straight games 21-19, 21-19 over the Australians, in a 47 minute crunch match at the Carrara Sports Arena, here.

