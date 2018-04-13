CWG: Ashwini-Sikki lose in badminton women’s doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy squandered a fine start to eventually lose their badminton women’s doubles semi-final to Malaysia’s Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Ashwini and Sikki went down in three games 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 to the Chow and Hoo in the semi-final at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

The Indian pair clinched the first game quite comfortably but failed to keep the momentum going into the second, which they lost 15-21.

The decider, however turned out to be an one-sided affair with the Malaysians leaving no room for the Indians to come back.

Ashwini and Sikki will now play for the bronze medal against Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville, later on Saturday.

–IANS

tri/