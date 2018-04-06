CWG: Boxer Lovlina crashes out in quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India’s Lovlina Borgohain crashed out of the women’s 69 kilogram category of the boxing competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Lovlina produced a brave fight before going down to England’s Sandy Ryan by split decision in their quarter-final bout.

Three of the five judges voted in Ryan’s favour while two voted for Lovlina.

This was the first appearance of the Assam boxer at the CWG.

