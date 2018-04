Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) Indian boxer Naman Tanwar started his campaign in the men’s Heavyweight (91 kilogram) division with a convincing victory over Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Tanwar did face any real threat from his opponent as he claimed a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Oxenford Studios arena here.

The Indian will next be up against Frank Masoe of Samoa in the quarter-finals.

