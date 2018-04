Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Star Indian boxer Vikas Krishan entered the quarter-finals of the men’s middleweight (75 kilogram) category with a hard fought victory over Campbell Somerville of Australia.

Vikas dominated the opening round before the Australian tried to make a strong comeback in the next two.

The Indian however, did well to effectively counter his opponent and clinch a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

–IANS

ajb/