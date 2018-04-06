CWG: Boxers Hussamuddin, Manoj, Satish in semis

Gold Coast, April 10 (IANS) Indian boxers Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar entered the semi-finals in their respective weights categories at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

In the quarter-finals bout of the men’s 56kg category, Hussamuddin overpowered Muilenga Everisto of Zambia in a unanimous 5:0 verdict while Manoj defeated Australia’s Terry Nickolas 4:1 in the 69kg category. Satish also won his bout with a split 4:1 decision in +91kg quarterfinals bout.

Hussamuddin was dominant right from the start as there were couple of standing counts against the Zambian boxer. Towards the end of bout, Hussamuddin became more aggressive and landed punched from left to right.

He will now face Peter McGrail of England on April 13.

In 69kg quarterfinal bout, the first two rounds between the Manoj and Nickolas were a proper slugfest. But at the end Manoj won his bout with a split decision in his favour.

In +91kg action, Satish defeated Nigel Paul of Trinidad & Tobago 4:1. The duo played aggressively and tried to corner each other. At times, the Indian player received few heavy punches but after three rounds, ring judge declared the Indian boxer as the winner.

Earlier, Amit Panghal and Naman Tanwar also entered the semi-finals of their respective weight.

Amit defeated Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in the quarter-finals of the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category.

Naman, meanwhile, outclassed Samoa’s Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.

