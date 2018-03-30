CWG: Cyclists Deborah, Aleena reach quarters in women’s sprint

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) Indian cyclists Deborah Deborah and Aleena Reji advanced to the quarter-finals in the women’s sprint qualifying at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

In qualification stage, Deborah finished in 13th position clocking 11.484 seconds, while Aleena finished last with timing of 12.207.

Deborah’s average speed was 62.696 kmph while Aleena’s was 58.983 kmph.

Australia’s Stephanie Morton finished top of qualifying, establishing a Games record. Her average speed was 68.415 kmph.

The top 16 riders qualify for the next round.

