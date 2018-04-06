CWG: Deepak, Ravi enter men’s 10m air rifle final

Gold Coast, April 8 (IANS) Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar have qualified for the men’s 10 metre air rifle final by securing the top two positions in the qualification round at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8.

Deepak was extremely consistent throughout the qualification phase, shooting over 104 in five of his six attempts.

He started with 104.7 before faltering in the second attempt where he only managed 103.8.

But he recovered to post scores of 104.9, 104.2, 104.8 and 104.8 in his remaining attempts to ensure the top spot.

Ravi meanwhile, started poorly with 103.3 in his opening shot. He fired 105.6, 104, 105.4, 104.3 and 104.2 with his subsequent shots to take second place.

–IANS

ajb/