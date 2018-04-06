CWG: England thrash India in men’s basketball

Gold Coast, April 7 (IANS) England outplayed India 100-54 in the men’s preliminary round Pool B basketball match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday

After India suffered a gut-wrenching loss in their first game against Cameroon, it was expected from them to reverse the performance in the second game. But once again India failed to display a quality game. Despite starting handsomely, India surrendered their lead and never came closer to the England’s score throughout the match.

In the first quarter India scored 15 points compared to England’s 19. In the second quarter India only managed to score nine points to England’s 27. The third and fourth quarter saw India combining 30 as compared to England’s 54

For India, Aravind Annadurai was the most sucessfull, scoring 22 points.

Coming to the match, India started the proceedings on a positive note, scoring the first basket through P.G. Akhilan. Soon Arvind joined him and scores couple of more to hand India a crucial lead. Just after that Aravind scored a three-pointer and Satnam Singh scored two to make it 9-4.

When India were leading 11-4, England started counter attack and thus scored several points.

In the last four minutes of the quarter, India scored four points and let England scored five which saw England taking a four point lead and making it 19-15 at the end.

India’s star player Amjyot Gill failed in the first quarter while Satnam scored four points with Arvind Annadurai lead the scoring charts with seven.

The second quarter saw England maintaining their lead. India, however tried their best to level the scores but a good attacking game helped England to take a healthy 22 point lead. Gill once again failed to score.

At the half time, England were comfortably sitting at 46 points in comparison to India’s 24. England’s Jamell Anderson and Adam Thoseby were the highest scorers, putting up 10 and eight points respectively.

The third quarter saw England dominating the things. England totally outscored India as they fired 29 points and India could only manage to score 11.

The story, however, changed a little bit in the final quarter as India managed to score some baskets but that was not enough for them as they lost the issue with a huge margin of 46 points.

–IANS

