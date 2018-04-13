CWG gold medallist Poonam Yadav attacked in Varanasi

Varanasi, April 14 (IANS) Weightlifter Poonam Yadav, who won India a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants here on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said.

When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee.

Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.

The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of the sportsperson and a neighboring village head. When Yadav tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialed UP 100 service and managed to escape.

Police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities.

Poonam won the gold for India in the 69 kg category by lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk.

