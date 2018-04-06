CWG: Gymnast Pranati disappoints in women’s vault

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finished a disappointing last in the women’s vault final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Pranati scored a total of 11.983 to languish at the eighth spot in the eight-women final at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre here.

Canada’s Shallon Olsen totalled 14.566 to clinch the gold while her compatriot Elsabeth Black bagged the silver with a score of 14.233. Australian Emily Whitehead settled for the bronze with a score of 13.849.

