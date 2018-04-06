CWG: Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh disappoints in All Around final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India’s Yogeshwar Singh finished a disappointing 14th at the Gymnastics All Around final, totalling 75.600 after six rotations at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The 20-year old gymnast from Haryana scored 12.250 in Pommel Horse in the final Rotation. Earlier, he had posted 11.400 in floor exercise, 12.600 in rings, 14.100 in vault, 13.000 in parallel bars and 12.250 in horizontal bars.

It was a good start from him in Rings, after which he gained a good lead in Vault to climb to the fifth position. But then he could not muster up the remaining challenges and continued to slip down the rankings.

England’s Nile Wilson clinched the gold after totalling 84.950 while another Englishman James Hall took silver, totalling 83.975. Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou settled for the bronze after totalling 83.750.

