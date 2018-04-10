CWG: Heptathlete Purnima 7th in shot put, 3rd in 200m hurdles

Gold Coast, April 12 (IANS) Indian athlete Purnima Hembram finished seventh in the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

With total points of 645, Purnima recorded a throw of 11.75m in her first attempt, which was her best in three tries.

In women’s 200m Heptathlon-Heat, Purnima finished third with a time of 25.12.

Earlier in the day, Purnima finished second in the 100 metre hurdles heat.

Purnima registered a personal best time of 13.56 seconds to finish behind Elizabeth Dadzie of Ghana who recorded 13.49. She has a total of 1041 points in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Nellical V Neena and Nayana James finished 10th and 12th respectively in the women’s Long Jump final.

Neena finished 10th with an attempt 6.19 while Nayana finished last with an attempt of 6.14.

