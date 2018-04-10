CWG: High jumper Tejaswin finishes 6th, Hima sixth in 400m final

Gold Coast, April 11 (IANS) India’s high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and quarter-miler Hima Das finished sixth in the final of their respective events at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

In the men’s high jump final, Tejaswin missed his third attempt at 2.27 metres and finished at 2.24m to finish sixth in the 12-men final while finished sixth in the women’s 400 metre final with a personal best of 51.32 sec.

Brandon Starc of Australia bagged the gold with a 2.32m while Silver went to Jamal Wilson (2.30m). Django Lovett settled for bronze in the high jump final.

The Indian jumper started off well, clearing the first attempt but then failed to clear his rest of the attempts and finished at 2.24m. At the jump of 2.27m, the Indian player faulted in all the three attempts.

Earlier on April 9, Tejaswin entered the final, registering a best attempt of 2.21 metres.

Meanwhile, Hima Das finished sixth with a personal best of 51.32 sec. The gold medal went to Amantle Montsho of Botswana while the silver went to Anastasia Le-Roy of Jamaica. Stephenie McPherson settled for bronze.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hima posted a personal best of 51.53 seconds to improve on her previous best of 51.97 seconds to advance to the final.

She finished third in the semi-final 1. She reached the final on the basis of having the top-two timings among the competitors who didn’t finish top-two in each of the three heats.

In the women’s long jump qualifying round, Nellickal V. Neena 6.24 and Nayana James entered the final with a attempt of 6.24 and 6.34 respectively.

