CWG: Hussamuddin enters 56kg boxing quarters

Gold Coast, April 7 (IANS) Indian boxer Hussamuddin Mohammed thrashed Boe Warawara of Vanuatu to advance into the quarter-finals of the men’s 56 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Hussamuddin dominated the proceedings from the start to clinch a 5-0 victory through unanimous decision. The four judges gave him a 30-27 advantage.

Right from the beginning, the Indian boxer cleared his intentions as he landed punched furiously.

At some stages, Warawara tried to attack Hussamuddin but some brilliant counter-attacking from the Indian player helped him comfortably clinch the issue.

He will now face Mwanjwango Ezra of Tanzania on April 10.

–IANS

