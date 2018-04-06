CWG: India beat Guyana in mixed doubles squash

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India’s Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal comfortably whipped past Guyana’s Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 2-0 in a Pool E clash of the squash mixed doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo merely took 13 minutes to breeze past the Guyana pair 11-3, 11-3 at the Oxenford Studios here.

Dipika and Saurav will next take on Pakistan’s Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam later on Tuesday.

–IANS

tri/