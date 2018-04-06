CWG: India beat Malaysia in men’s hockey

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India defeated Malaysia 2-1 in a Pool B match of the men’s hockey tournament at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Singh (3rd, 43rd minutes) converted a couple of penalty corner while the experienced Faizal Saari reduced the deficit for Malaysia.

This is India’s second consecutive win of their current campaign.

They had squandered a 2-0 lead to be held to a last gasp 2-2 draw by arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match.

The Indians then defeated Wales 4-3 in a high scoring encounter.

India now have seven points from three matches.

