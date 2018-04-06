CWG: India narrowly lose to Malta in lawn bowls Fours quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India squandered a promising start to narrowly go down 11-13 to Malta in the lawn bowls women’s Fours quarter-final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team comprising Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia led till 11-7 but then found themselves on the backfoot with the Malta side making a brilliant comeback in the final stages to cut down the deficit.

Earlier, India outplayed Fiji 24-9 in Fours sectional play to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in men’s pairs Sectional Play, India lost 7-17 to Norfolk Island at the Broadbeach here.

Earlier, India defeated South Africa 18-17 in men’s Triples Sectional Play.

The team comprising Chandan Singh, Sunil Bahdur and Dinesh Kumar, started slowly but picked pace gradually to occupy the third place in Section A behind England and Wales.

In women’s singles sectional play, India’s Pinki beat Niue’s Pauline Blumsky 21-9.

