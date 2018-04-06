CWG: Indian basketball women exit

Gold Coast, April 8 (IANS) India’s women’s basketball team lost their third consecutive group stage match to exit the 21st commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

India lost to New Zealand 55-90 at the Cairns Convention Centre here.

The Indians never looked like they were in contention as the New Zealand team outscored them in every department of the game.

In the first quarter, India only managed to score 12 baskets as compared to New Zealand’s 31. In the second quarter India scored 10 and their rivals 23. The second half saw India earning 33 points compared to New Zealand’s 36.

For India, point guard Madhu Kumari scored 14 points while forward Shireen Limaye scored 11.

