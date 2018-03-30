CWG: Indian eves lose to Jamaica in basketball

Gold Coast, April 5 (IANS) Jamaica defeated Indian eves 66-57 in a preliminary round Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Right from the word start, India never looked in the contention as they were outplayed in every department of the game.

Captain Shireen Limaye (18 points) and power forward Jeena Skaria (12 points), however, tried to make things even but failed in doing due to lack of support.

Jamaica won the rebounding battle handsomely which include 19 offensive rebounds.

India will now play Malaysia on Saturday and New Zealand on April 8.

