CWG: Indian gymnasts impress in Subdivision 1

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) The Indian artistic gymnastics trio of Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak on Friday registered decent scores, beating Sri Lanka in Subdivision 1 with a total score of 128.975 at the Commonwealth Games here.

By individual apparatus, Nayak scored highest in vault, Reddy was fourth-best in uneven bars, Das was third in the balance beam, and topped the floor exercise.

Vault specialists Nayak and Reddy did well scoring 13.300 and 13.200 respectively after Subdivision 1.

In all round, Das, Reddy and Nayak slot in at fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively at the moment.

There are four Subdivisions in women’s artistic gymnastics. The Indian trio’s qualification to vault finals will be clear only after the other three Subdivisions are over.

–IANS

tri/