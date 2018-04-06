CWG: Indian men enter TT semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India thrashed Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team table tennis quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team of Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal in the singles and the doubles combination of Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comfortable won their respective matches in straight games.

Desai gave India the early lead by beating Chee Feng Leong 11-4, 12-10, 11-6.

Kamal extended the lead with an easy 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 win over Muhammad Ashraf Haiq in just 33 minutes.

Desai then joined Sathiyan to carve out a 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Javen Choong and Chee Feng.

–IANS

ajb/