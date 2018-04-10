CWG: Indian men’s fours lawn bowls team enters quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India entered the quarter-finals of lawn bowls men’s Fours event at the 21st Commonwealth Games after thrashing Norfolk Island 25-17 in their final Sectional Play at the Broadbeach here on Thursday.

The Indian team comprising Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra and Dinesh Kumar hardly lost any sweat in overcoming their rivals in the second and final match of the section 5.

They will now take on Wales for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for the Indian women’s pair of lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey, having lost their quarter-final tie 11-17 to malaysian duo of Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad.

