CWG: Indian men’s hockey team held by last-gasp Pakistan

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) Pakistan scored a last minute goal to hold India 2-2 in their opening match in Pool B of the men’s hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

India had taken a comfortable 2-0 lead with goals from Dilpreet Singh (13th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (20) in the first half.

A desperate Pakistan struck back late in the match. They managed to reduce the margin with striker Muhammad Irfan Junior’s (39) goal, after the breather.

With India seemingly coasting to a narrow win, Pakistan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last minute penalty corner conversion.

