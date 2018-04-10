CWG: Indian men’s TT pairs enter quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian paddlers continued their dominance at the 21st Commonwealth Games here, with the men’s doubles pairs of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty reaching the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Sharath and Sathiyan outplayed the Sri Lankan pair of Buwaneka Jayasingha Mudiyanselage and Imesh Ranasingha 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 12-10) in their round of 16 tie at the Oxenford Studios here.

Sharath and Sathiyan will now be up against England’s David McBeath and Samuel Walker on Friday, for a place in the semi-final.

In another match, Harmeet and Sanil also prevailed comfortably over Northern Ireland’s Paul McCreery and Ashley Robinson 3-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-9).

The Indian duo will now face off against Australians Heming Hu and Xin Yan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

